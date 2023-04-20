Under the shade of the Pearce-Lockett Liberty Tree, men in three-cornered hats marched, proudly escorting the American flag. Three gunshots cracked through the air in the Black Powder Salute. Dressed in accurate 1700s uniform, the Sons of the American Revolution color guard stood still as the Pledge of Allegiance was recited, and Nancy Fisk sang “God Bless America.”
The Highlands County Heritage Festival, organized by the Heritage Association of Highlands County, breathed life into Florida history on April 15 and 16 for visitors of the Edna Pearce Lockett Estate at Fort Basinger, founded almost 150 years ago.
“We’re trying to bring back lost traditions,” said Elaine Levey of the Avon Park Historical Society. “We’re trying to bring back history.”
The Heritage Festival offered a variety of unique, living-history experiences.
At the authentic Native American village, Jim Sawgrass, of Florida Muskogee Creek Tribe, spoke about Native American culture in Florida. His deep knowledge, demonstrations, and variety of artifacts fascinated visitors.
Nearby, Gerry Jamison, a working blacksmith, heated and shaped a tripod for cooking outdoors. Accurately-costumed volunteers made history tangible for visitors. The costumed organizations included the Highlands County Costumers and Historical Reenactors, the Royal Chessmen, the Okeechobee chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Highlands chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.
The Royal Chessmen, in-character and in costume, roamed the estate, educating visitors on Florida history. The Highlands County Costumers and Historical Reenactors’ leader, Alexandra Maxwell, created and hosted a fashion show, featuring beautifully-crafted dresses ranging from the colonial era to the 1950s.
“The Heritage Festival is paying homage to the generations before us,” Margaret Dear, treasurer of the Lake Placid Historical Society, said. “It’s a venue for folks to get back in touch with history.”
Although not affiliated with any of the organizations present at the festival, 16-year-old Hannah Winters, of Sebring, attended dressed in costume to honor history. “This is my second year coming to the Heritage Festival,” she said. “I like the atmosphere here, and seeing the costumes. My favorite part is that it’s inclusive of all ages. There’s a Pirate Quest scavenger hunt that’s a fun activity for everyone.”
In the Fort Basinger School House, established in 1910, visitors could view colorful quilting and tatting, purchase bags for the benefit of the Highlands Humane Society, and enjoy a “Historic Ecology” presentation.
The history of the Edna Pearce Lockett Estate spans from the end of the Civil War, through the Steamboat Era, and into the time of railroads and automobiles. Tours of the Pearce House described the life of Edna Pearce Lockett, a woman of distinction who owned Florida’s largest herd of cattle in her day, and served in the Florida House of Representatives.
“We like that children can learn some lessons from this area about our heritage here in Florida,” said Linda Wells of the Heritage Association.
A cemetery talk described Victorian burial customs; Brad Phares, a Pearce family descendant, read poetry in the main pavilion; Toby’s Clown School offered face painting and balloon animals; and spots filled up quickly for the boat rides on the Kissimmee River.
There were many talented vendors selling their wares, including resin art, paintings, honey and bee products, jams and jellies, home décor, pine needle baskets, and jewelry.
Entertainment included live music by artists such as Tommy Brandt, Sharon Cornine, Barney and Nancy of Lake Placid, and Keith Mathys. Audiences enjoyed clapping along to different types of dance, such as clogging, hoop dancing, Celtic dancing, and colonial dancing.
Director of Operations of the Sebring Historical Society Jim Pollard said “We have a lot of important history ... and it’s important to keep it in front of people.”
The Edna Pearce Lockett Estate is located on the Kissimmee River where State Route 721 meets U.S. Highway 98 at the Highlands County/Okeechobee County line.