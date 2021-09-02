Local K-9s host therapy dog from Liberty County

SEBRING — It’s not every day one sees a sheriff’s deputy dress in a tutu, T-shirt and backpack, but this was no ordinary day: Anna, a therapy pooch from the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, was in Sebring to train with local K-9 teams.
As his partner, Liberty County Sheriff’s Sgt. Chip Smith stood with the 2-year-old blue heeler mix on the Highlands County Courthouse lawn, he explained why Anna was dressed the way she was.
“It’s a fun thing for kids to see,” Smith said of his K-9 partner’s getup. “This is the difference between the way her daddy dresses her and the way her mommy dresses her.”
Anna made a bit of a splash in May after she became the first therapy dog at the Liberty Sheriff’s Office. The dog, which graduated from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office training school, aptly dubbed “Paws and Stripes College” was featured in television and newspaper reports in Liberty County, which is “halfway between Tallahassee and Panama City, up in the panhandle,” Smith said.
She is considered the first therapy dog in the panhandle.
Smith, who supervises Liberty County’s School Resource Officers (SROs), says Anna helps youngsters relate to deputies stationed in their schools. SROs handle traffic control as students arrive and leave school every day, and often teach public safety classes, such as bicycle safety, bullying, theft, animal safety, and fire safety.
“She interacts with the kids everyday,” Smith said. “She helps reduce anxiety at school, too, and she helps the interaction between law enforcement and the children.”
With that, Smith and Anna walked with the other K-9 teams to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office for a day of learning.