The Clermont-Minneola Lions Club hosted Zone 4 inter-club meeting at their regular second Thursday monthly club dinner meeting held at IHOP in Clermont.
The Club awarded South Lake High School senior Emma Jeffries a $1,000 scholarship to attend the University of Central Florida, with her ultimate goal of becoming a U.S. Navy flight surgeon.
IN OTHER BUSINESS:
The zone meeting conducted by member Dennis Dulniak introduced Past District Governor Harry Williams as guest speaker, who gave a brief history of Lions Club International.
In addition to briefing the club on activities of the other eight Zone 4 clubs, Dulniak gave an impassioned presentation on his quest to find public dining venues willing to accommodate families with a member suffering dementia.
His quest has begun with four restaurants in Orlando. His role as a caregiver for his late wife for 17 years gave him the impetus to see it through.
The straw broom sale of May 14 held at Tractor Supply was successful, with club members Joe Nick Jones, Mizglewski, Tom Sheehan and Sonny Rambo conducting the sale; the brooms are made by those who are blind..
In addition, a patron of Tractor Supply, Mindy Meadows has submitted an application for membership.
ABOUT LCI
Founded in 1917 by Melvin Jones in Chicago. LCI has grown all across the globe serving millions particularly, focusing on vision and hearing since 1927 at the behest of Helen Keller, in calling the Lions to be the “Knights of the Blind.”
ABOUT THE LOCAL CHAPTER
The Lions Club operates the "open to the public" shooting range on State Road 50 across from Tractor Supply from 8 a.m.-noon the second, third and fourth Saturdays. It is the club’s primary means of raising funds for numerous community and LCI projects.
Lions Clubs find ways to find heroes. Its motto is, “WE SERVE.”
For anyone interested in assisting in finding restaurants willing to serve people with dementia can contact Dennis, Dulniak at 407-592-6670.
For more information, check the website; Google: Clermont-Minneola Lions, or call Lion Brown at 631-835-5343.
Nick Jones handles news information for the Clermont-Minneola Lions Club. He may be reached at: 352 394-4700.