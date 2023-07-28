The saying, “It’s better to give than receive”, means helping others is its own reward.
It benefits everyone when they give willingly and they believe their efforts will have a positive impact. The phrase is actually Biblical in origin, coming from Acts 20:35.
The Hands of Jesus Mission (HOJM) along with the Church Service Center (CSC) in Avon Park is a busy hive of activity where those in need are enveloped in love by caring people. This is a place where not only can people obtain groceries, they can also get clean clothes. Volunteers can benefit by learning new skills and getting experience that can lead to a job and a new life.
“I was led here by the scripture in Matthew 25:31-46,” said Pastor Tom Finneran, Director of Missions. “The Bible told me to come here to CSC.”
Donations from 18 local churches come to the CSC on a monthly basis. This is a local mission where they “take care of our own first.”
The CSC helps to provide free food, clothing and temporary shelter to over 20,000 people in Highlands County. They get 10-15 new people every day. If monetary donations allow, they can help with utility bills, rent and prescriptions.
As Director of Missions, Finneran oversees the mission sites. Globally, HOJM is currently working in five countries including Peru, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Philippines, Taiwan and Ghana. They have founded Bible institutes and are currently assisting with building orphanages and churches.
“We recently came back from a visit to the Dominican Republic and Haiti,” Finneran explained.
Children ages 1-5 came to the mission for one meal a day that consists of rice, beans and small pieces of meat (chicken or fish).
“We send them clothes and non-perishable foods in big boxes on cargo ships to our missions.”
Finneran said that it is really dangerous for missionaries to go to these countries. They were advised against it, but God confirmed it was the right thing to do. They were very fortunate to get a guide who not only knew the area but those at the check points.
“Our guide suggested we travel in the dark so we started at 1:00 a.m.,” Finneran said. “We had to go through checkpoints every few miles. They had guns and asked us why we were there while checking our passports.”
There was no border, no immigration or customs, just a body of water to cross over.
“We crossed the river in a pickup with water up to the edge of our feet,” Finneran said. “There were people waiting to go across as this was a central meeting place. They just jumped on the truck and rode across.
He added, “The people yelled out ‘Bondye Beni Ou’, meaning ‘God Bless You’ in Creole.”
Locals lived in ramshackle huts. The women would walk for miles with bags of rice and containers of water balanced on their heads.
“We had nowhere to stay so we bunked down in the church on sheets on the floor. Our diet consisted of some kind of meat, yams and plantains,” Finneran shared.
“One church only had 30 plastic chairs and there were about 125 people jammed in there. We made sure we got them chairs for everyone,” he said.
While they were there they had a pair of interesting guests, a donkey with a new baby.
“When we needed to use the restroom (which was just a space in the wild), we had to be careful of the donkey. If we, or she, got too close, she would come after us as she was protecting her child,” Finneran said.
They are in the process of building an orphanage, new churches, training future pastors, providing clothing and foods to those in need in the mission sites. Finneran said that the lines at the sites can be over a mile long, there is such a need.
Another missionary team was there to provide medical care. The doctors and nurses saw men, women and children from three surrounding villages in the Dominican Republic.
“Clients had their vital signs taken, eyes checked also received dental care. Long lines of people waited outside to wait their turn to be seen.
“It was a wonderful trip, filling our hearts full of joy in doing God’s work,” Finneran said.
The HOJM is always accepting donations of clothing (new or lightly used), canned foods and meats, beans, vegetables and fruits and of course cash is always a blessing.
Financial donations can be mailed to the Church Service Center, P.O. Box 1962, Avon Park, FL 33826.
Donations of items can be brought to the CSC at 104 Railroad Ave., Avon Park from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday or Friday. Anyone who is interested in volunteering can call Finneran at 863-452-6464.
As Finneran would say, “Thank you and God Bless.”