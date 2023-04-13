AVON PARK – In recognition of the 25th anniversary of the Red Hat Society in April, the local chapter reversed their outfits to wear purple hats and red attire.
While this international playgroup for women is celebrating its silver jubilee all across the world, the local Red Hat Society gathered April 6 at the Jacaranda Hotel in Avon Park for its monthly luncheon. Upon arrival in the hotel lobby, the ladies gathered around pianist Jeff Klein who performs there. Klein has played professionally since he was 12 years old. The ladies brought him a red hat to wear while he entertained them before their lunch.
The ladies in the local Red Hat Society, which was formed in June 2014, played their favorite sport of lifting their forks. However, one Red Hatter does more. Jolynne Crout teaches special education classes but recently began racing her Formula V car. She is a symbol of the Red Hatters who enjoy life doing what they like.
“I am just beginning, but come from a racing family,” Crout said. “My father raced at Watkins Glenn and I bought my car from a friend of his.”
Prior to lunch, the ladies prayed, picked their favorites from the Jacaranda’s bountiful buffet and shared happenings since their last gathering. Michele Sarlay, who is the local Red Hat Society “Queen,” then updated them on the future month’s get togethers which include a trip to Stuart, the Highlands County Heritage Festival on April 15-16, and a tour of the Lake Placid Depot Museum on May 11.
As Queen, Sarlay needs subjects. Her subjects are fellow members of the local Red Hat Society and they go by colorful titles. Some of them include, Lady Gloves-A-Lot, Duchess of Dazzle, Lady of Do-Little, and Madame Mis-B-Haven. Husbands carry the name, “Romeo.”
Sarlay said, “We are royalty so each group has a title because they are with a queen. Ours is Dazzling Red Socialites.”
The Queen’s court attending the luncheon included, Marilyn Franz, “Princess Paparazzo;” Gladys Keith, “Princess Sunshine” and Vice Queen; Linda Dolan, “Lady Meow” and 2nd Vice Queen; Carolyn Gunthorp, “Duchess of Dark Chocolate;” Marbeth Hart, “Lady of Far Far Away;” Jolynne Crout, “Duchess of Mis-B-Haven;” Dreana Mosher, “Lady of Sassy Swing.” The 3rd Vice Queen Linda Freeman, “Lady of Laughs A Lot,” could not attend.
The women carry these titles as they fit with the mission of the Red Hat Society which is “to enrich the lives of women through fun and friendship. Fun, friendship, freedom and fitness is the theme of each get together.
The ladies pride themselves in never calling a meeting, make a motion or possess a copy of Robert’s Rule of Orders. They have monthly gatherings, affairs, galas and outings.
“Our official instrument is a kazoo. Our official sport is shopping and our fitness is raising our forks at lunch,” Sarlay said.
The inspiration for the Red Hat Society began when founder Sue Ellen Cooper paid $7.50 for an old red fedora in a thrift shop on a trip to Arizona. The poem, “Warning” written by Jenny Joseph, then solidified that inspiration. It begins, “When I am a old woman, I shall wear purple, with a red hat which doesn’t go and doesn’t suit me.” She wanted to encourage her friends to grow older in a playful manner and on their own terms. That red fedora and poem led her to start the Red Hat Society movement in 1997 in Fullerton, Calif. She reigns as founder and Exalted Queen.
Through word of mouth, women everywhere resonated to the idea that a society of 50-ish women having fun would help ladies to grow old playfully. Today there are more than 42 registered chapters in the U.S. and many others throughout the world.
There are also many groups that go by the name, Red Hat Ladies but not registered or recognize by the National Red Hat Society.
The Red Hatters wear red hats and purple dresses to all their gatherings and galas. Women under 50 wear pink hats until they hit the magic age of 50. During a member’s birthday month the birthday lady swaps colors and wears a purple hat and a red dress so everyone can greet her with a “Happy Birthday.”
Sarlay who has been a member of the Red Hat Society for 22 years, said, “We want to be the color in the world. Ruby is the spirit color of a little girl who lives inside all red and pink hats. We are all about ‘the hat.’ ”
Visit the website RedHatSociety.com tol find many colorful stories about some of the Red Hatters. Ladies 50 and above who have interest in joining the local Red Hat Society can call or e-mail Sarlay at 863-273-6118 or her cell at 863-381-5661. Her e-mail is askmichele@earthlink.net.
As Sarlay said, “We don’t talk much about age. It’s all about the hat.”