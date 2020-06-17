SEBRING — The parking lot of Veteran’s Beach was filled to maximum capacity as Highlands County hosted their own “Trumptilla” on Sunday. Dozens of boats filled with energetic supporters of the president took to Lake Jackson to celebrate President Trump’s birthday, which fell on Flag Day this year.
All of the participants were seen wearing President Trump’s campaign merchandise and some were even waving the American flag during the parade. The boats were covered in parade decorations, from “Keep America Great” flags to red stars and even cutouts of President Trump himself. Many candidates for local offices had their own boats in the parade, including Kathy Rapp, Jeff Carlson, and Scott Kirouac.
At approximately 3 p.m., the nearly 60 boats began their parade at Veteran’s Beach on Lakeview Drive. After the playing of the national anthem, the parade began heading north along the perimeter of Lake Jackson. Spectators gathered along Veteran’s Beach and all around the edge of Lake Jackson to voice their support for President Trump. Many residents that live on Lake Jackson also set up their own watch parties as the parade passed by. The boat parade was visible from many places on the lake, including the City Pier and along the northbound lane of U.S. 27. After passing around the entirety of Lake Jackson, the parade finished back at Veteran’s Beach and many boats docked at Don Jose’s Mexican Restaurant for lunch.
Highlands County joined the large list of communities hosting their own boat parades to support President Trump’s campaign efforts. Many local Republican Party offices across the country hosted their own boat parades, with larger events happening in Detroit and San Diego.
Florida, being a predominantly conservative state that is filled with coastlines, saw a massive amount of similar events. The local parade was organized by John Cooke, of the Highlands County Republican Party.