Highlands County Softball League The Highlands County Softball Fall League is excited to get a new season underway. The adult (18 and up) softball league will begin on Sept. 19 and will take place at the Multi-Sports Complex located at 216 Sheriff’s Tower Road in Sebring.
League champions receive 50% off the 2024 winter season in January. Tournament champions receive 25% off the 2024 winter league season.
The fees are $360 per team and a $25 sanction fee for 2023 if not already paid. Registration fees are due by Sept. 12.
Submit registration and fees at the Parks & Facilities office, 636 S. Fernleaf Ave., Sebring.
For more information, call the Multi-Sports Complex office at 863-402-6755 or Josh Zahller at 863-441-0705 or go to highlandsfl.gov.
Kim Gose Cancer Research Foundation Golf TournamentThe 3rd Annual Kim Gose Cancer Research Foundation Golf Tournament is set for Saturday, July 29 at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club. The event will begin at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start.
The cost is $85 per person, which includes golf and lunch. Additional items that are available are raffle prizes, a 50-50 drawing, and mulligans (two per player). Refreshments will be provided on the course.
Sponsorships are available. Gold sponsorships: $2,000 which includes four-person entry, six tee box advertising signs, two mulligans per player and 20 raffle tickets per player. Silver sponsorship: $1,000 which includes four person entry, two tee box advertising signs, one mulligan per player and 10 raffle tickets per player. Team Sponsorships: $500 includes four person entry, tee box advertising sign, one mulligan per player and five raffle tickets per player. Hole Sponsorship: $100 includes advertising sign on tee box.
To register, contact one of the following: richard.hitt@southflorida.edu or 863-381-4087; t.stephenson@live.com or 863-214-9888; or jgose11@embarqmail.com or 863-381-2466.
Entry deadline is Monday, July 24. Make checks payable to Kim Gose Research Foundation, kimgose.org.
Highlands Hurricanes Swim Team dives into summerPractice is underway at the Highlands County Family YMCA, 100 YMCA Lane in Sebring, for the Highlands Hurricanes Swim Team. Practices will be from 6:30-8 a.m.
Friday-Sunday, July 28-30: SDA — Port Charlotte (Area 5 Champ.)
Highlands Hurricanes may not participate in all these meets. Swim meets are not mandatory.
All ages are welcome to become a Highlands Hurricanes Swim Team member. There is no minimum skill level of swimming both 25 yards of freestyle and 25 yards of backstroke without assistance. This is not a replacement for swimming lessons, but an extension and refinement of what they will learn in swim lessons.
Girl swimmers should wear a one-piece suit. There is a limited supply of team swim suits if anyone would like to purchase a team suit. Swim caps are recommended.
For more information, email Marvin Wolfe at hhst@juno.com.
A Highlands County Family YMCA membership is required to participate at the YMCA facility. Contact the YMCA for membership needs. Swimmers should tell the YMCA registrar that they will be part of the Highlands Hurricanes Swim Team and the YMCA will waive the joining fee. The YMCA membership fee is not included in the team swim fee.
All Highlands Hurricanes Swim Team swimmers will need to become United States Swimming (USS) members after an initial trial. If anyone is a new or returning swimmer, the following link will need to be used to create a USS membership. Parents may need to set up an account first then log back in using their account to actually register their swimmer. To join the USS, visit: omr.usaswimming.org/omr/welcome/573F42108EEF5C.
When you go to the link you should verify that you are registering with the LSC: Florida Swimming (FL); Club: Highlands Hurricanes Swim Team (HHST)
This is a brand new process. Be patient and follow their instructions. For the summer session, apply for membership as a “Season 2 Athlete.” Membership will need to be paid during the registration process.