SEBRING — Christianne Pearce loved teaching science to high schoolers in Hillsborough County, but she really loves weather.
“I’ve always just loved weather,” the Avon Park native said. “I got my bachelor’s degree in meteorology in 2009 from Florida State University, and earned my master’s in environmental science from the University of South Florida.”
Pearce, who got her dream job as a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tampa in January, taught high school physics, Advanced Placement environmental science and astronomy for eight years at Brandon High School and four years at Lennard High School.
“I really liked interacting with the students, love science, and love passing on my love of science to future generations,” she said. “Some students weren’t convinced science was interesting, and I helped make it more interesting by hands-on experiments.”
But then, three hurricanes passed through Central Florida in 2004. Charley came right up the Peace River, followed three weeks later by Frances, with Jeanne arriving within three miles of Frances’ path three weeks after that.
“What pushed me into it was when hurricanes Charlie, Frances and Jeanne crossed the center of the state in one season,” she said. “It was the excitement. It intrigued me, the cone of uncertainty, is it going to happen or not going to happen?”
It also underscores the message she’ll bring to next Saturday’s Hurricane Expo 2022 – brought by Highlands News-Sun, Highlands County Government, Lakeshore Mall and the county’s Emergency Operations Center. She is among three meteorologists scheduled to speak to expo attendees next week.
“I got into meteorology to help people, to warn people to be prepared,” she said. “In the interior of the state, we can get a lot of damage. I tell people that there’s no such thing as safe and sound in the middle of Florida when it comes to hurricanes. Just because you’re far from the coast doesn’t mean you’re out of reach of hurricanes.
That includes damage from sustained winds of 100 mph or more inland, downed power lines, trees, roof damage, sheds toppled, and flooded streams crossing roads, and other dangers.
“When we say sustained winds, it’s continuous,” she said. “Think of 100 mph, when it is continuous for even 20 minutes, that’s going to do significant damage. Big tree limbs flying, shingles pulling from your roof, anywhere there is structural weakness, the winds can grab hold. Gusts are higher, and they too, can do damage.
“Gusts can be even stronger, 120 mph and 130 mph real quick, but it’s the sustained, long, continuous, wind speed that does a lot of the damage,” she said.
Pearson’s family knows the effects of hurricanes. Her father, Randy Jordon, owned Jordon & Son Jewelers on Main Street in Avon Park until Hurricane Irma punched a hole in the store’s roof a couple of years ago. He and his wife, Chris, are happy and healthy. They are excited about their daughter’s new job, she said.
“They are happy for me and will be in the audience in the peanut gallery when I speak at the Hurricane Expo,” she said.
Her husband, Jason, is a commercial real estate appraiser. The couple have two kids, a 2-year-old boy and a 7-year old daughter. Maybe that’s the best part of being a meteorologist: keeping watch to protect what’s important.
For instance, Hurricane Agatha, which crossed Central America and entered the Caribbean last weekend. She and her colleagues at the NWS were watching the storm as we spoke.
“We’re definitely monitoring that right now,” she said. “There’s no precise forecast right now. The models are all over the place, it could move west, or move north over South Florida.”
Good news: There is little chance of development for Central Florida.
“If it does come this way, it will bring much needed rain,” she said.
By the way, there is another forecaster at the Weather Service from our area: Austen Flannery, born and raised in Sebring.