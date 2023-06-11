Local seafood lovers might not know who Samantha Ardestani and her brother Shawn are, but they probably should.
That’s because the Ardestanis have done those who enjoy eating fish a big favor by opening a seafood market in Sebring. Highlands Seafood has opened at 3276 U.S. 27 S. between Winn-Dixie and Tractor Supply. The market is open, as of now, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. They are closed on Sunday and Monday. The telephone number is 863-471-7327.
They believe there is not another store like theirs in the area, noting that most fresh seafood markets are on the coasts. They say most people who love seafood either special order for delivery to home or travel to get their fish.
“We want to help the community by bringing products to them,” Samantha Ardestani said in an email. “Let us do the footwork.”
Their slogan is: “Bringing The Sea To Central Florida.”
The big difference between their market and the major grocery chains is variety. They have, among other items, black grouper, salmon, flounder, cod, haddock, oysters, clams, mussels, lobster, crabs, mahi-mahi, snapper, scallops, frog legs and gator tail.
“We are trying to bring as much domestic fish as possible,” Samantha Ardestani said. “We also can special order requests on specific items if they are looking for something special as long as we are able to find it,” she said, noting that a lot of seafood products have seasons.
They have added a reach-in freezer with many frozen products.
In addition to fresh and frozen seafood, the Ardestanis also feature all natural organic herbs and spices from The Spice Lab out of Ft. Lauderdale. They are also stocking the store with gift items for the seafood lovers.
Samantha said she is getting to know the various species of fish which there are a lot.
“It’s definitely a learning thing,” she said of starting a business.
Some of their future goals to grow the market are to start cooking some items and offer daily specials. Those might include smoked fish dips, finger foods and crab boils.
They also are planning to accept Ebt, (Electronic benefit transfer) for food stamps and have live tanks for the lobster lovers. Table and seating is also a possibility.
They do daily updates on their Facebook page at Highlands Seafood.
A grand opening will likely be held at some point. It will be announced on their website at HighlandsSeafood.com.