This home is located at 2319 Palm Key Court in Sebring. It is priced at $149,900 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This lovely two-bedroom plus bonus room, two-bath home located in the gated community of The Villas at Pine Key is truly maintenance-free living. You’ll enjoy the relaxed lifestyle that comes with having an association that takes care of the necessities of home ownership for you, including yard, irrigation, roof, and exterior paint.
This home is perfect for entertaining friends and family with its open floor plan design. The kitchen boasts dimensional cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a long breakfast bar that is open to the spacious great room and dining area. A skylight keeps the kitchen bright and cheery.
The great room with its cathedral ceilings and rich wood laminate flooring give this spacious room an opulent feel. It is open to the bonus room giving you the option to extend your living area, or use it as a game room or office.
The owner’s suite has vaulted ceilings and dual closets. The spa-like bath boasts double sinks in the oversized vanity, jetted tub, and a large corner shower. There’s a second bedroom and bath for your guests.
Additional features of this home include HOA provided liability insurance and cable for your home as well as a community pool and clubhouse. This home has been newly painted and has updated lighting fixtures throughout. There is also an oversized one car garage.
Built in 2007, this home has 1,395 square feet of living space and 1,693 total square footage. It is large enough for full-time living, but the low-maintenance and affordability make it a great investment for seasonal living as well.
For more information or to schedule your private showing, call Kim Reed at 863-381-6575 or email Kimbreed@comcast.net, or call Helen Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net or visit their website at HomesForSaleSebring.com