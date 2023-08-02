LP budge workshop canceled
Lake Placid’s 2023- 2024 budget hearing that was scheduled for Thursday is canceled, according to Lake Placid’s town administrators.
The town council will instead hold its annual budget workshop a week later, on Thursday, Aug. 10. During the workshop, the police chief, the utilities chief, the public works chief and other department heads present their wish lists and annual department budgets for public discussion.
Lake Placid Vice Mayor Ray Royce told a group of business leaders last month that he and other council members hope to reduce the town’s property tax below the present 3.15 mills, to about 3.1 mills, or $3.10 per $1,000 of a home’s assessed value.
The council passed a $10.07 million budget for 2023 in September 2022.