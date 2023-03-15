LAKE PLACID — On Saturday, the Lake Placid Garden Club held its annual plant sale in front of the Masonic Lodge on Main Avenue, in historic Lake Placid. It was a happy atmosphere as plant lovers surveyed the various potted greenery.
For the past 23 years, LPGC has been offering plants for sale at very reasonable prices, according to club president Jennifer March. The event started out small, but with the increase in garden club members, it has expanded every year. Proceeds go to college scholarships, campership to Wekiva Youth Camp, and summer day trips for children to the Archbold Biological Station.
Ray Adelmann, a garden club member for 19 years, was on hand setting up the display of plants for the sale. He loves to start plants in pots and watch them grow. He’s retired from his position as the director of IT for both CBS and Pfizer Pharmaceuticals. Now, he’s a dance instructor at the Tomoka Heights community in Lake Placid. You’ll also find him at the American Legion Post dancing his heart out. He served seven years in the Army and is a member of the lodge.
Meanwhile, Stephanie Delbert, who is a local nurse practitioner, came to the sale looking for ‘butterfly plants’. She brought her grandson along too, Sam Foramanti, a kindergartener at Lake Placid Elementary School. Delbert has been a Lake Placid resident 23 years now. Garden Club member Sue Peabody helped them through the array of plants on sale.
Another club member, Stephanie Moreo, was happy when Mary and Jeffrey Hofpar headed toward the pink Frangipani (Plumeria) stalk that was already blooming. The flowers from that tree are commonly used to make leis in Hawaii.
The Hofpars live in Orange Blossom Estates and also have a home in Pau Pau, Michigan. He’s a retired printer. She has a ‘sweet job’ back in Michigan in the summer. She does the baking for a blueberry farm with a country store. She bakes muffins, cookies, blueberry pies, and turnovers.
Wearing a large straw hat needed for gardening, Michaela Herron and her husband were in search of plants native to Florida. She is an environmental education teacher, and he works in the plant lab at Archbold Biological Station near Lake Placid. Unfortunately, finding native plants is like trying to find a native Floridian these days. The couple volunteered to be guest speakers at one of the upcoming LP Garden Club meetings.
If you’re interested in becoming a member of the Lake Placid Garden Club, call either Marcia Price at 954-980-9733 or Jennifer Marsh at 305-342-2467. Snowbirds are welcome to join, too. The club is part of the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs. They meet on the second Wednesday of each month, September through May, at the Lake Placid Town Hall.