LAKE PLACID — On Friday and Saturday evening thespians around the city came to see “The High School Experience” at Lake Placid High School. Parents and teachers were all proud to see the high school students on the stage of the commons.
“The High School Experience” was a student-directed production about what it’s like to be a high school student in 2021. This play was a merging of other plays and musicals, some written by the students and other parts pulled from existing productions. Most of these were songs from musicals.
The scenes strived to illustrate different tasks and responsibilities students have in high school, such as songs that showed Zoom calls over the summer, high school choir and graduation. The play was a comedy of sorts having made songs like “Imagine” by the Beatles, sung by a bad choir.
Two seniors, Madyson D’Espies and Natalya Barajas, finished the play with a monologue and a duet from Wicked titled “For Good.” The monologue was written by Laura Wade, who gave D’Espies permission to use it, and it was broken into a two-person monologue by Olivia Gallo.
D’Espies said she knew the monologue was great, but wanted the play to end “with a really good two-person song.”
That was how she decided upon “For Good,” as she knew the song beforehand, and knew that Barajas would be a great person to duet with.
This production was written and directed by D’Espies, a senior at LPHS. The words that were changed in the songs were written by D’Espies.
Because of testing and other end-of-the-year activities, this play was written and rehearsed in only two months. This was sometimes a struggle for D’Espies, who as a senior, already has a full schedule.
“Everything was a challenge… riting to choreographing to directing,” she stated. She had to write and choreograph every scene and song, which she has never done before.
D’Espies also had help from Gallo, a 2020 graduate who was in theater her entire high school career, and Jada Ganaban, who wrote a skit and is being named assistant director by the club.
There were 11 scenes in total, most of these being songs, with only four skits and monologues. All of the roles in the skits were performed by 10 actors from the high school. These were Skylar Alvarez, Makayla Bailey, Barajas, Zachary Cummins, D’Espies, Hadley Hathaway, Jenn Perez, Noelia Reyes, Katelynn Williams and Riley Yungbluth. Many of these students had to play different rolls in the scenes. Some of these students have never been in a play before this production.
D’Espies approached the high school band teacher, Joshua Vaughn, to be the sponsor and teacher to help with the drama club. The club would meet once a week to do workshops or drama related games.
“She was trying to find a sponsor — a teacher or a school board member to basically be a supervisor,” Vaughn said.
Vaughn said he was very proud of everyone in the production and the stagehands.
“It just proves when you put your mind to something, and you really want to do something, and you put in the effort anything can happen,” Vaughn said.