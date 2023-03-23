SEBRING – Always a performer at heart, Malachi Jaggers is currently winding up a southern swing through Highlands County. There are two shows remaining before he returns home to Delphi, Ind.
Jaggers performs a ticketed event from 6-9 p.m., today, Thursday, March 23, at Secret Gardens Winery & Farm, 8222 W. Josephine Road, Lake Placid. For more information go to secretgardenswinery.com/winery-events or call 863-414-4618. His final Florida show will be from 2-5 p.m., Sunday, March 26, at Wet Dogs Brewing, 231 N. Main Ave., Journal Plaza, Lake Placid. For more information go to wetdogsbrewing.com or call 863-410-2010.
Jaggers has had a guitar in his hand since he was 4 years old. Vocally, if you put Gerry Rafferty, David Gilmour of Pink Floyd and Tom Petty in a blender, Jaggers and his smooth delivery is what you’d get.
A wide variety of music can be expected from a Jaggers performance. He will sing music from his CD “Fearless” as well as songs from such artists as The Beatles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Tom Petty, Lynyrd Skynyrd, John Melencamp, Pink Floyd, The Moody Blues and the Eagles.
“When I was young my parents were really into music,” Jaggers stated. “My dad had a great vinyl collection. He was in bands in his younger days too. I would hear some of his demos that his band did and I thought that was really cool.”
When he was young, he would pretend to be Trevor Rabin (guitarist for Yes). “I wanted to look like him and kind of mimic what he was doing. My dad introduced me to the Beatles which totally changed my musical life. I decided, ‘man that’s what I want to do for a living,’” he said.
Jaggers dad had a diverse record collection from the 1920s to 1940s that he would play on the victrola. “Then we would listen to The Beatles, Pink Floyd and Jethro Tull. Everything from ‘A’ to Frank Zappa,” Jaggers said as he laughed. ”So it was everything and I’m really grateful for that.”
Jaggers remembered his first gig which was at a public liberty in Frankfort, Ind.
“I sang Elvis Presley’s ‘Love Me Tender’ at a talent show. That was kind of the start. I learned The Beatles ‘I Wanna Hold Your Hand’ in German and sang that at school. That was fun. Some people in that community still remember me doing that so that’s neat,” he said.
When asked about his CD, Jaggers spoke like a proud, new father.
“Tom Bukovac is my favorite guitar player,” Jaggers began to say. “Tom is a studio session player in Nashville. He tours with Ann Wilson of Heart.”
Bukovac played on Jaggers’ CD along with drummer Jack Cromwell, who has played with Neil Young, Kenny Chesney, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young; and Dan Dugmore, who played steel guitar for Linda Ronstadt on her song “Blue Bayou.” Steve Mackey, who played bass for Peter Frampton, and Jimmy Wallace, who plays with Kenny Wayne Shepherd and The Wallflowers, are on the CD. On backup vocals is Wendy Wagner, who has sung with Ringo Starr and many others.
“So, it was an amazing experience for me,” Jaggers said.
The songs “What Are You Waiting For” and “American Hero” from the CD were on the Grammy ballot this year for consideration. Last year, “Fearless” was on that ballot.
“‘American Hero’ is a song I wrote about my grandpa. He was a railroad man and a farmer. He was in the Navy in World War II,” Jaggers said.
In closing, Jaggers waxed philosophical about his approach to performing.
“For me, I’ve always felt that the concert is not about you, it’s about the audience. You’ve got to focus on them and create an experience for them. I always found that if you want to entertain a crowd, make it about them,” Jaggers said. “I want the crowd to feel like they are part of it. I’ve always wanted to make people feel like they were sitting in my living room. Everybody’s welcome. We (my wife and I) love meeting new people. We’ve made a lot of friends out on the road. That all makes it worthwhile for us.”
Malachi Jaggers can be found on YouTube.com and malachijaggers.com as well as Facebook.