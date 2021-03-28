AVON PARK — Sheriff’s deputies have arrested an 82-year-old man on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of his stepson.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office officials said Geri German Harvell got into an argument with his 43-year-old stepson on Friday night. During the argument, he allegedly picked up a handgun and shot once, hitting the younger man in the torso.
Highlands County 911 Central Dispatch received a 911 call at 10:58 p.m. and responded to Rally Road in the Knoll-Century Hill Mobile Home Park. Once there, they found Harvell’s step-son suffering from a single gunshot wound to the torso.
The victim was pronounced dead at AdventHealth Sebring, and detectives have said the investigation is still open.
In an unrelated case, sheriff’s detectives don’t have any new information to release on the shooting death of 18-year-old Sophie Jaden Heasley of Sebring.
Heasley was taken by private vehicle to AdventHealth Sebring shortly after a shooting at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of South Verona Avenue, sheriff’s officials said. She was also pronounced dead at the emergency room.
Another victim, an as-yet unnamed 18-year-old man, was also shot at the same time and place as Heasley, but survived. He was treated and released by the hospital, officials said.
Detectives are asking anyone with information in Heasley’s death to please contact Det. Roger St. Laurent at 863-402-7250 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org.
People may also leave anonymous tips via the HCSO smartphone app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS, TIPS (mobile only) or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers tips may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.