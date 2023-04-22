Ingredients:
2 large ripe mangoes
1 small cucumber
2 medium green onions
1 medium jalapeno pepper
2 medium limes
1/2 teaspoon salt
Pinch of cayenne pepper
Optional ingredients:
1 medium bell pepper
1/4 cup fresh cilantro
Directions:
Rinse mangoes, cucumber, green onions, jalapeno pepper, limes and bell pepper, if using. Peel mangoes. Cut mango flesh from the pits. Cut cucumber in half lengthwise. Remove seeds. If using bell pepper, cut in half lengthwise. Remove stems and seeds. Dice mangoes, cucumber and bell pepper, if using. Finely chop green onions. Cut jalapeno pepper in half lengthwise. Remove stems and seeds and dice. If using, rinse and chop cilantro. Cut limes in half. Squeeze juice from each half into a medium bowl. Discard seeds. Add mangoes, cucumber, green onions, jalapeno, salt and cayenne pepper to bowl with juice. If using, add bell pepper and cilantro. Mix well. Cover and refrigerate for at least one hour before serving.
Chef's notes:
Mangoes usually fell a little softer when ripe. If mangoes are not in season or not in your store, use canned peaches or pineapple, packed in juice. Drain before using.
Serve salsa as dip with corn tortilla chips or use as a topping for fresh fish or pork, black bean soup or tacos.