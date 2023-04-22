Alec Baldwin poses in the press room with the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for "Saturday Night Live" at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 17, 2017. Prosecutors in New Mexico plan to drop an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western film “Rust.” Baldwin’s attorneys said in a statement Thursday that they are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case.