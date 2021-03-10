A Timeline of Milestones in U.S. Women’s History
1848 The ﬁrst women’s rights convention, the Seneca Falls Convention, is held in New York, where 300 women and men sign the Declaration of Sentiments in a plea to end discrimination against women.
1848 The Married Woman’s Property Act is passed in New York, enabling married women to conduct business on their own, ﬁle lawsuits on their own behalf, collect rents and receive inheritances. The Act is used as a model for other states, all of which pass their own versions by 1900.
1860 The Act Concerning the Rights and Liabilities of Husband and Wife is passed in New York, paving the way for other states. It acknowledges “mothers as joint guardians of their children,” granting married women the same legal authority over their own sons and daughters as fathers.
1869 Wyoming, a territory at the time, becomes the ﬁrst state to grant women the right to vote in all elections.
1869 Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton form the National Woman Suffrage Association (NWSA).
Check Them Out During Women’s History Month!
10 Book & Movie Suggestions focusedon strong women
Books:
1. Wild: From Lost to Found on the Paciﬁc Crest Trail
2. Jane Eyre
3. Little Women
4. Reading Lolita in Tehran
5. The Secret Life of Bees
Movies:
1. Hidden Figures
2. On the Basis of Sex
3. Brave
4. Whale Rider
5. He Named Me Malala