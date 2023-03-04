The women's college basketball season is racing toward NCAA Tournament time. Conference tournaments are underway, leading into Selection Sunday on March 12. Sweet 16 weekend brings a twist this year for the women's teams: There will be two regional sites instead of four: Greenville, South Carolina, and Seattle each will host eight teams. The Final Four is in Dallas on March 31 and the championship game is two days later on April 2.
March Madness is coming up fast. Here is what to know along with some key games to watch and who's on the bubble ahead of Selection Sunday for the women's NCAA Tournament:
Key dates
The basketball calendar is getting crowded. The conference tournaments are (mostly) rolling:
— The ACC Tournament is March 1-5 in Greensboro, N.C.
— The Big Ten Tournament is March 1-5 in Minneapolis.
— The Big 12 Tournament will be March 9-12 in Kansas City, Mo.
— The Pac-12 Tournament is March 1-5 in Las Vegas.
— The SEC Tournament is March 1-5 in Greenville, S.C.
March Madness
Selection Sunday is March 12, when brackets for First Four games (March 15-16) and first- and second-round games (March 17-20) are set at multiple sites across the country.
Sweet 16 weekend brings a twist this year for the women's teams: There will be two regional sites instead of four, with Greenville, South Carolina, and Seattle each hosting eight teams.
Where is the women's Final Four? In Dallas, where the semifinals are March 31 and the championship game is April 2.
As it happens, the men's Final Four is a four-hour drive down the road in Houston that same weekend.
Betting guide
Who's going to win the national championship? The betting favorites as of this week to reach the Final Four are defending national champion South Carolina, Stanford, Indiana and UConn, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The NCAA's most recent seeding prediction is a little different — Utah replaces UConn — and the top quartet in the AP Top 25 poll is: South Carolina, Indiana, Utah and LSU. So buckle up!
Bubble watch
Arkansas (21-12) opened the SEC Tournament with a win over Missouri but lost 93-66 to top-ranked defending national champion South Carolina in the quarterfinals. The Razorbacks now wait to see if they will make their third consecutive NCAA Tournament, something they last did from 2001-03.
Princeton (21-5) clinched its fifth consecutive Ivy League regular-season title with a 71-52 win over Penn in the regular-season finale. The league's top four teams play in Ivy Madness next weekend on the Princeton campus to determine which one goes to the NCAA Tournament.
Michigan State (16-14) led by as many as 12 points in the second quarter of the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals against second-ranked Indiana. But the Spartans lost 94-85, very likely ending their NCAA Tournament hopes. It was their 10th loss to an AP Top 25 team this season.
Games to watch
Wofford (22-8) vs. Chattanooga (19-12), the top two seeds in the Southern Conference Tournament, meet in the championship game Sunday. The winner goes to the NCAA Tournament. The top-seeded Terriers have never been to the NCAA Tournament. Chattanooga has been 15 times, the last in 2017. Wofford won both regular-season meetings, by 19 and 13 points.
Top seed James Madison (24-7) plays Old Dominion (22-11) in a Sun Belt Conference Tournament semifinal game Sunday. The fifth-seeded Monarchs advanced with an 86-83 win over Troy, even after they had six players on the court when the ball became live with 4.7 seconds remaining. The league issued a statement after the game saying Troy should have been awarded two free throws, and then retain possession. The statement, which included an apology from Commissioner Kevin Gill, said such violations can't be appealed using replay and had to be recognized before officials left the court.