“Stop the violence everybody! Stop the violence everybody! Love another everybody!”
The voices of mothers, brothers, sisters, and children rang out Saturday morning along Delaney Avenue in the neighborhood where most of the young men of Avon Park have been gunned down.
The Walk For Hope march, which began at Aline McWhite Park on East Hal McRae Boulevard and ended at the MLK Sports Complex on East State Street which houses the Avon Park Boys & Girls Club, was twice as big as last year’s march against gun violence on Martin L. King Boulevard in Sebring. This year, the crowd of several dozen walked behind a banner wearing white T-shirts with splattered red ink to look like blood stains on them reading “Enough is Enough” and “Say No to Gun Violence” and holding signs decrying the use of guns in settling disputes.
They marched in wheelchairs, with babies in carriages, hand-in-hand with neighbors and many spoke of solutions.
“I saw the flyer on Facebook and wanted to be part of the non-violence movement,” local resident Temikia Jones said. “First of all, gun violence is the main thing, teaching people who and why you use guns will be the first priority. Putting down the guns and not fighting is the solution.”
Al Hinson of Avon Park said, “We’re just trying to take our children back and teach them the right way to go. You take a violent man with a gun, the man is frustrated and scared. They are just scared to death.”
Debbie McDuffie pointed out her tidy, white house on Delaney Avenue. “I’m the lady who had a bullet go through her house on Mother’s Day, she said matter-of-factly. “They were shooting right over there,” she said as she pointed to the corner of Delaney and East State Street. “The police crime scene folks came to my house.”
On the march route, Patrina Carter emerged from her home to greet the marchers. She displayed a large billboard photo of her nephew, Clayton Vanderkel at the end of her driveway.
“He was murdered just a street over from the wall,” Carter said. He was 29 years old; two years ago, right over there.”
Highlands County Sheriff’s Lt. Shirley Johnson, who knows the families who have lost young men, was in the midst of the march.
Someone had displayed the photos of recent murdered young men on the sidewalk leading to the front door of the Boys & Girls Club. For some the march was a second funeral for a loved one. Near the Boys & Girls Club, Johnson hugged a young woman who was crying, “I lost my boy, I lost my baby.”
“Everybody is hurting, this is an epidemic,” Johnson said. “Drugs, alcohol, opioids, this has to stop. Last weekend some more of our children were lost.”
The marchers gathered inside the Boys & Girls Club gymnasium where speakers expressed the community’s goal of reducing gun violence. Among those listening was Regis Smalls, who lost her 31-year-old son to gun violence.
“It’s devastating,” Smalls said of what it’s like to learn that a loved one has been murdered. “It’s hard, very hard, I wouldn’t want to wish that on anyone.”
She said that she had worried about exactly that happening, as it had happened to so many other young men and women.
“I worried about it not just here in Avon Park, but all over the world,” Smalls said. She said she is not the kind of person who talks to the community about it. “I stay to myself. I talk to God about it. And my family.”
Her husband, Terry Smalls, said the answer to gun violence is God.
“Guns are not the answer, God is the answer,” he said. “The Bible tells us, ‘Thou shalt not kill,’ but to love one another. Before things take place, walk away.”
Lt. Mike Ahrens, the Highlands County Sheriff’s supervisor who runs the night watch command, told the gathered families in the gym that he had arrived at the scene of their loved ones’ slayings.
“I want to start by saying ‘My condolences,’” he said. Referring to the photos of the young victims along the sidewalk up front, Ahrens told the crowd, “When I got here this morning and walked up, it was almost a gut punch, a reminder of many of those scenes I was on. Those are events that impact not only families but first responders. They carry that with them forever.”
The organizers all spoke of the growth in the number of marchers since last year.
“Next year we’re going to take this to Lake Placid,” said Raven Jefferson, who organized the march through JREAM Foundation Inc. Her father, Leroy Sherill and her 6-year-old nephew, King Carter were shot dead in Miami. She lives in Highlands now and wants the movement to grow.
“We want to bring this entire county together in a central location,” she said. “We’ve got twice as many people as last year.”