Marianne Beck Memorial Library with the Lake County Library System will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion of the town’s library. The event will take place at the library, located at 112 W. Central Ave. in Howey-in-the-Hills on Friday, March 20 at 4 p.m.
The free event will include speeches, refreshments and live music. Following the groundbreaking, guests are invited to stay for the monthly “Meet the Artist” event, showcasing local artist Nita Amundson.
The existing library will receive a new 2,000 square feet wing, doubling its current size to help support the increasing popularity of library-hosted events. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.
“Howey is a small but vibrant town,” said Tara Hall, Library Director for the Marianne Beck Memorial Library. “We have an amazing group of volunteers who help run the library, and we receive a lot of support from the community. The new space will be for everyone to enjoy.” Most of the tables will be moved into the meeting area, allowing the existing library space to be reconfigured to store more resources.
“The library is a reflection of the community,” said George Taylor, Director of the Lake County Library System. “Our goal is to meet the public’s needs and engage everyone who visits our libraries. This expansion will help us accomplish that, and much more.”
For more information about the Lake County Library System or to find out about future programs, call or visit your local library, or go to http://mylakelibrary.org, www.facebook.com/LakeCountyFLLibrary or https://twitter.com/lakelibrary.