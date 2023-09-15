Marjorie O’Meara is a tiny lady with a lot of spunk, sparkle and energy, especially since she just turned 85. An amazing selection of her artwork is on display for the month of September at the Heartland Cultural Alliance Gallery (HCA).
On Saturday, Sept. 9, a combination artist reception and birthday party was held at the HCA gallery. These monthly events feature many local artists and are always open to the public at no cost. Guests can visit with the artist, browse the exhibit and enjoy some light refreshments.
O’Meara’s son Sean introduced his mother to a large crowd of guests in attendance.
“She is a great teacher and a fantastic artist. She’s one amazing lady. The only thing she is better at than her artwork is being a wonderful mother,” Sean said.
A very humble O’Meara walked up to the front, clearly emotional from seeing everyone there.
“I never expected to live this long,” she laughed. “I am healthy and God is with me. I am overwhelmed seeing all of you here today,” she said. “My art has changed over the years, depending on what I was going through at that time in my life. Friends, family, faith and my art pulled me through and set me on the right path. I truly love you all.”
Cheryl Thomas pointed out a piece created by O’Meara featuring Thomas’s dog, Cookie.
“Cookie is a Yorkie Shih Tzu mix,” Thomas said. “This is one of her best animal works because of the expression on the face and in the eyes.”
One of O’Meara’s more vibrant works is called “Purple Rain.” It is a mixture of 1970’s music influencers and includes streaks of purple rain (Prince), a Jimmy Hendrix guitar and a skull (iconic of a group called the Misfits).
“Marjorie has a wide range of imagination,” said Loretta Dewitt, also a local artist. “She is very talented and uses unique techniques. My favorite are the ones she did with arches paper, which is 100% rags with burned edges.”
One of her larger works is titled “Eastern Gate” and is from a vision she had in Sedona, Ariz.
“This is from the vortex near Montezuma’s Castle. I liked to meditate there and get into a trance-like state, going into another world. I saw the mountains change and three eagles circle above. All these colors came out of the mountains.
“I had my palette knife and my supplies and just started painting what I saw. There are many hidden things in the picture like an angel, an Indian, a bear and others. My mom used to sing a song that went like, ‘I will meet you in the morning at the Eastern Gate’. It was the perfect name for the painting.”
The HCA Gallery is inside the Peter Powell Roberts Museum located at 310 W. Main Street on the second floor. For more information including hours of operation and upcoming events, visit their website at heartland culturalalliance.org.