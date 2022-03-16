Maya Angelou was a phenomenal woman. She wore many hats throughout her lifetime, pursuing jobs in writing, acting, dancing, directing, and much more. Her most notable work came from her passion for the written word–a stunning autobiographical novel titled I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings. Released in 1969, this novel explores Angelou’s childhood–a childhood often shaped by experiences of racial discrimination and neglect. Angelou’s birth parents divorced when she was very young, and she was sent to live with her grandmother and her older brother, Bailey, in Stamps, Arkansas. Both were extremely influential to Angelou, and in one of the most traumatic moments of her life, they were there to provide her support and love.
This traumatic moment occurred when she moved in with her birth mother in St. Louis, Missouri at 8 years old. Her mother’s boyfriend at the time sexually assaulted her, and when Angelou spoke up about the assault, he was found beaten to death soon after. Believing her own tongue was the reason for his death, Angelou refused to speak for many years. It wasn’t until she formed a relationship with a teacher of hers–Mrs. Bertha Flowers–that Angelou began to speak again. It’s inspiring to me, the fact that Maya Angelou lost touch with her voice for many years, but would go on to become one of our world’s most influential voices in the end. And it was women lifting women up that led her to do so.
I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings has now sold more than one million copies worldwide, has been translated into seventeen languages, and frequently appears on high school and college reading lists. She wrote 6 other autobiographies, 3 books of essays, many widely known poems, children’s novels, and 2 cookbooks. She was a close friend to Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X, and was heavily active in the 1960s Civil Rights Movement. She defied social norms, inspiring generations of women, especially Black women, to overcome prejudice, discrimination, and abuse. She was revolutionary.
If you’d like to celebrate the legacy of Maya Angelou along with other groundbreaking women during Women’s History Month, the Sebring Public Library has displays and activity packets for you to freely enjoy until the end of March. The displays feature titles like The Three Mothers by Anna Malaika Tubbs, Girl Gurl Grrrl: On Womanhood and Belonging in the Age of Black Girl Magic by Kenya Hunt, and plenty of Angelou’s work. Her 1978 poem, Phenomenal Woman, is a personal favorite of mine, and it does a remarkable job of celebrating the beauty of womanhood and self-love. In the words of Maya Angelou, “When you see me passing, it ought to make you proud. I say, it’s in the click of my heels, the bend of my hair, the palm of my hand, the need for my care. ‘Cause I’m a woman, phenomenally. Phenomenal woman, that’s me.”
