Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High around 65F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.