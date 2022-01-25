“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends,” was how, in part, the Facebook page of the famed Meatloaf read.
His given name was Marvin Lee Aday. Professionally going by Meat Loaf, he was adored by his fans worldwide. The highly talented performer passed away Jan. 20. He was 74 years old.
His daughters rushed to Nashville to be with their father after receiving a call informing them that his health "was declining very rapidly, more rapidly than expected,” as reported by people.com.
"As soon as we could, we just went to his bedside at the hospital and just sat with him and held his hand," Amanda recalls, adding that she is "very thankful" that both she and her sister had a chance to see their father before he died.
Born in Dallas, Texas, in 1947, Meat Loaf began acting and singing in school productions. After his mother’s death in 1965, the young performer moved to Los Angeles.
In 1971, his acting career began to gain traction. As reported by nypost.com, Meat Loaf landed a part in the Los Angeles production of the musical “Hair.” He later joined the original LA Roxy cast of “The Rocky Horror Show” in 1973, playing the parts of Eddie and Dr. Everett Scott.
After the success of the musical, Meat Loaf was asked to reprise his role as Eddie in the 1975 film adaptation, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” which became one of the most beloved cult films of all time.
In 1977 Meat Loaf’s career would explode with the release of his mega-hit debut album, “Bat Out Of Hell.” The album has sold over 43 million copies worldwide and was certified 14 times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). It stayed on the charts for over nine years and sells an estimated 200,000 copies annually, ranking it among the best selling rock albums of all time.
According to the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA), it is the best-selling album of all-time in Australia. As of June 2019, it has spent 522 weeks in the UK Albums Chart, the second longest chart run by a studio album. Rolling Stone ranked it at number 343 on its list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.
The album contained some of Meat Loaf’s most recognizable songs, including “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad.” And “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” in which Meat Loaf sang a duet with Ellen Foley and featured mock play-by-play analysis by legendary Yankees broadcaster Phil Rizzuto. Both songs were certified platinum by the RIAA.
In 1994 he won a Grammy Award for Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance for his hit single, “I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That).”
He would go on to record 11 more albums, selling some 80 million records worldwide and starring in over 65 movies including “Fight Club”, “Focus”, “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “Wayne’s World.”
"He was, as you might imagine, a larger than life character with a voice and stage presence to match. He was one of those rare people who truly was a one off talent and personality," said Bonnie Tyler, who is known for the hit single, “Total Eclipse of the Heart.”
“I hope paradise is as you remember it from the dashboard light, Meat Loaf,” said actor Stephen Fry.