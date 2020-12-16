Did you know about 30% of patients with mental health disorders won’t respond to medications ever — even with perfect compliance? These patients are what is termed medication resistant, and are often moved from one medication to another within a class, then given trails with different classes of medication, often ending up with multiple medications, without full relief, and with many side effects.
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Therapy
In the United States if your major depression has proven resistant to other treatment, TMS may be an option.
What is transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS)?
Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) is a noninvasive treatment that directs recurring magnetic energy pulses at the specific regions of the brain that are involved in mood control. These magnetic pulses pass painlessly through the skull and stimulate brain cells which can improve communication between different parts of the brain. When these TMS pulses are delivered at regular intervals it is known as repetitive TMS (or rTMS). The stimulation seems to have a lasting effect on how the brain functions raising the individual’s mood.
The pulses used in TMS therapy are actually the same type and strength as the magnetic pulses used in MRI machines and are considered very safe. TMS doesn’t require any kind of sedation or post-therapy downtime, and comes without any memory or cognition side effects. Moreover, TMS is a less expensive option for resistant mental health disorders precisely because we don’t need to use complicated costly monitoring equipment as is used for anesthesia.
What is TMS used for?
In the United States TMS has only been approved for the treatment of major depressive disorder. It is typically used when standard treatments such as therapy, medication and self-help techniques have proved ineffective — or, in the case of medication, the side the patient has trouble tolerating the medication side effects.
In Europe however, TMS is approved for a multitude of other common conditions including:
• Alzheimer’s disease
• Anxiety disorders such as OCD
• Chronic pain
• Nicotine addiction
• Parkinson’s disease
• Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
• Stroke rehabilitation
• Schizophrenia
There is also some evidence that TMS has no promise in off-label treatment of conditions such as tinnitus, fibromyalgia, Tourette syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, and multiple sclerosis.
Depression can take a heavy toll, changing how you think, feel, and function in your daily life. While many people are able to gain relief through self-help, therapy, medication, or a combination of these treatments, all of which are offered at Central Florida Neuropsychology. Others, however find the sense of hopelessness, the sleep disturbance and the fatigue never fully leaves.
At Central Florida Neuropsychology we use the NeruoStar Advanced Therapy, which is FDA cleared as a safe non pharmacological treatment for depression.
Effectiveness of TMS
Over half the patients with treatment resistant depression experience improvements in their symptoms with TMS, while about one in three gain total remission from their symptoms. Moreover, the positive results from transcranial magnetic stimulation tend to last for an average of about a year after treatment.
Still, it is important to understand, that depression is not just the result of a chemical imbalance but is caused by a combination of biological, psychological, and social factors. Because of this we also work with you in therapy to address your words, your lifestyle choices, relationships, and coping skills. In fact, you can use the improvements in your energy and drive resulting from TMS therapy to begin cognitive behavioral therapy and to make the lifestyle changes
What happens during treatment?
TMS doesn’t involve surgery, there’s no anesthesia or sedation required, and no down time needed afterwards. You stay awake and alert throughout the treatment which lasts about 20 minutes. A positive aspect of TMS is that it non-systemic, which means that it has no effect on other areas of your body as antidepressants can. There are no gastrointestinal problems, fatigue, nausea, insomnia, blurred vision, weight gain, or sexual dysfunction as you might experience with medication.
Typically, treatment is daily for about six weeks, and some occasional maintenance session for some people after treatment has concluded.
What do you have to do?
Well, you sit comfortably in a chair, put in your ear plugs, and the technician places a magnetic oil on your head near the prefrontal cortex.
Short electromagnetic pulses are then administered through the coil. The magnetic pulses easily pass through your skull, and cause small electrical currents that stimulate nerve cells.
• You’ll hear clicking sounds and feel a knocking, tapping, or tingling sensation on your head.
• You may feel some scalp discomfort during the treatment and for a short time afterward.
After TMS treatment
After your TMS treatment is complete, your resume your normal daily activities.
About half of TMS patients report mild headaches, which typically respond well to over-the-counter pain medication and tend to diminish over the course of treatment.
About a third of patients report painful scalp sensations or facial twitching during the magnetic pulses. These also tend to diminish over the course of the treatment. Dr Mejia, our psychiatrist and repositioning the coil and adjust the stimulation settings to reduce these mild side effects.
About .001% of TMS patient may experience a seizure. Thus, if you have a high risk of if you have epilepsy or a history of serious head injury, for example— you may not be a candidate for TMS
Long term effects?
TMS has been used in the United States for about ten years and so far, no lasting negative effects have been reported.
Who cannot get TMS?
There are some people who cannot participate in TMS due to other health conditions, but you will be screened for this before being approved for treatment. These include patients with aneurism clips, stents, deep brain stimulators, metallic ear or eye implants, shrapnel or bullet fragments or pace makers. Patients with brain tumors, stroke or traumatic brain injury, as well as those with psychosis or substance abuse may also not be candidates for TMS.
If you think you or a relative might benefit from TMS.
If you think you or a relative might benefit from TMS.
Presented as a community service by Susan L. Crum Ph.D., Licensed Psychologist, Central Florida Neuropsychology