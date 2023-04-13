AVON PARK – People who meet the Red Hat Society “Queen” of Highlands County for the first time have to smile, relish her optimism, admire her energy, and of course do what every member loves to do — join her for lunch, as lifting a fork is the ladies official fitness workout.
Michele Sarlay is that “Queen.” She joined her local court on April 6 at the Jacaranda Hotel in Avon Park to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Red Hat Society. This international playgroup for women is celebrating its silver jubilee all across the world.
Sarlay was born in Miami in 1944. She attended school there. Later she was a fashion model, schooled and trained at Alegro Modeling in Coral Gables. Over a five year period she taught 35 children interpretive Christian dance. For the past 20 years, she has been a real estate agent and property manager in Lake Placid. She has lived in Sebring since 1996.
Becoming a member of the Red Hat Society, and eventually Queen, began when her mom became very distraught and lonely with the passing of her husband.
Sarlay explained that her mother was at first a little apprehensive about joining the Red Hat Society but eventually she and her mother joined the group and lived their mission to the hilt.
“I had heard about ladies who wore purple and red hats and liked to eat lunch,” Sarlay said. “I brought my mother a purple and red hat and took them to her. I gave her a name of a lady who had a group in Alachula and told mom to call her and they would invite her to lunch but mom would have to wear the purple outfit and a red hat. Mom was bound and determined she was not going to do such a thing.”
Time passed and her mom moved to Sebring with Sarlay. She introduced her mom to a number of church’s but none them seemed to be a social fit for her.
Sarlay decided again to approach her mom about the Red Hat Society by joining the group in Sebring. She felt that if she went with her mom that she would be more comfortable. That meant that Sarlay would have to buy something purple and a red hat for herself. She did and her mom agreed to go but she would not wear the hat.
Sarlay said, “There were 20 ladies dressed in beautiful purple clothes, lovely red hats and sparkling jewelry they called ‘bling.’ Mom was very nervous and I made sure she was seated between ladies that in time became her ‘sisters.’ As we were served and ate our lunch, laughing and talking I looked at mom and she had her red hat on and she was smiling.”
Not only did her mother join this wonderful group of ladies, but Sarlay also joined.
“My mom and I shared five beautiful years together as Red Hatters until she went home to be with the Lord,” Sarlay said.
It’s all about the hat and Sarlay has been wearing that red hat and the purple hat during her birthday month for 22 years, having the time of her life.