The annual Memorial Day gathering at the Florida National Cemetery was held Monday, May 30, at 11 a.m. The event included retired Maj. Gen. Joanne Sheridan as guest speaker, a 35-year military veteran.
The emcee was Steve Jarve, with patriotic music by Michael “Scooter” Miller and live performances by : Linda Burnette and Dawn DiNome Wetzel.
The schedule includes the presentation of colors, the introduction and welcome, the Pledge of Allegiance, invocation, rifle salute, “Taps” and the benediction.
Medal of Honor recipients will also be on hand that day, in a special tent where they will share their stories with the public.
Other program presenters included: Joint Veterans Service Committee (JVSC) treasurer Robert Mills, the Sumter County Correctional Institution Honor Guard, John Knapp – cemetery deputy director, Pator Feliciano F. Ramirez, Kirk Leopard – FNC executive director and special remarks by state representatives. Dave Czohara, retired Sr. Chief of the United States Navy will play Echo Taps.
The event was sponsored as a combined effort by the Florida National Cemetery and the JVSC.