What’s A Jammin’ is a free entertainment feature that informs the public about local events happening in the Heartland area. News items, which must be submitted at least two weeks in advance, can be sent in writing to the Highlands Sun Editor Cindy Marshall, 321 N. Ridgewood Dr., Sebring FL, 33870 or email cindy.marshall@highlandsnewssun.com.
Rick Arnold - Friday, May 26, from 6-9 p.m., Sebring Moose Lodge #2259, 11675 U.S. 98 E., Sebring. Free admission. Dance music from the 1960s to 1980s. For details, call Robin Arnold at 615-382-2858.
”Ed” Movie - Friday, May 26, at 7:30 p.m., at Heartland Horses Equine Activities & Learning Show Arena, 4305 Independence St., Avon Park. Movie is free and open to the public. Aktion Club of Highlands County runs a concession stand to benefit Heartland Horses. No other food or drinks allowed on the grounds. Bring a lawn chair. This is an outdoor covered arena. For details, call Cindy Marshall at 863-443-0438.
Calico 80s Band - Saturday, May 27, from 7:30-10:30 p.m., Sugar Sand Distillery, 264 Henscratch Road, Sebring. Free admission. For details, call 863-840-3381.
Shannon Reed & Scott Dressel (Acoustic Duo) — Sunday, May 28, from 12-3 p.m., Blue Lagoon Saloon, 4120 U.S. 27 N., Sebring. Special brunch menu for Boozy Brunch. Free admission. For details, contact Shannon Reed at 863-381-3482.
He Said She Said - Sunday, May 28, from 3-6 p.m., Sheila’s Corner Pub, 407 N. Ridgewood Dr., Sebring. Free admission. For details, go to www.hesaidshesaid.com.
Shannon Reed & Earl Mandrell (Acoustic Duo) — Sunday, May 28, from 4-7 p.m., Dock 633, 633 Lake June Road, Lake Placid. Free admission. For details, contact Shannon Reed at 863-381-3482.
Shannon Reed & Earl Mandrell (Acoustic Duo) — Wednesday, May 31, from 6-9 p.m., Back Alley Bar & Grill, 2710 Kenilworth Blvd., Sebring. Free admission. For details, contact Shannon Reed at 863-381-3482.