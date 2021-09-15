LAKE PLACID — On Friday afternoon, Sept. 10, there was a curious, simple event that took place at the employee entrance to AdventHealth Hospital in Lake Placid. There wasn’t a lot of fanfare, but perhaps there should have been. Three Lake Placid residents were on hand serving up shaved flavored ice cones to all the staff.
Wearing precautionary masks, Donna Appel, along with Pam and Tom Banwart, showed their appreciation for what these healthcare heroes do over and over without much recognition. And what they do, according to Tom Banwart, is dress in gowns, gloves and masks to do battle with this virus. These men and women hold our hands when we are alone with our fears, our confusion, our faith – trying to understand the what and why before we die.
He goes on to say that these special people are our sons and daughters, our mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, wives and husbands, family and friends. They are the people at the grocery store. They are our neighbors out taking a walk. But when they arrive at their shift at the hospital, they cry with us and go back to work.
So, in admiration for what these healthcare workers do day in and day out, the Banwarts have a ministry going on. They weekly deliver 14 dozen bagels to various hospitals in the area to show their respect to these heroes.
Appel has a husband who is disabled. To earn a living and still be able to take her husband to doctors’ appointments and rehab, she bought herself a nifty food trailer all set up to serve shaved ice. You’ll see her at all sorts of community events. Many times, she volunteers her trailer and time for worthy causes, like this one.
Dottie Robinett, executive assistant at the Lake Placid AdventHealth, was on hand coordinating delivering the colorful ice cones throughout the hospital to over 66 staff members. She said she wants to give a special thank you to the Banwarts and Appel for their kindness.
When asked what the most asked for flavor is for her shaved ice, Appel quickly said, “Lemon!” She joked that some people like sweet but a lot more like sour.
Pam Banwart was a teacher for 36 years, while husband Tom was in the pension business. They retired to Lake Placid six years ago. When the virus hit, they couldn’t go back to family in Illinois. So, the money they saved on travel they use for their ministry. They both agreed, “God has been good to us.”.