During the Minneola City Council agenda on Aug. 3, an ordinance was unanimously passed that will allow The Hills of Minneola Mini-Storage, a personal storage facility, to reduce the number of parking spaces on its property.
In order for the reduction of spaces to be permitted, a variance to the Land Development Code of the City of Minneola was required. The storage facility, located on Citrus Grove Road, seeks a reduction of the required spaces from a minimum of 67 to 33.
The Council had been reassured that the parking spaces would not be used by tenants to store large vehicles, boats or campers. The parking would be utilized in a more temporary nature as tenants transition in and out of the facility.