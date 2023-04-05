The Miracle Toyota staff was on hand Saturday, April 1 as the game sponsor for the Orlando Guardians defeated the D.C. Defenders 37-36 victory at Camping World Stadium.
The game was dedicated to First Responders. Many from Haines City and Davenport were in attendance including officer Lorenzo Brown, who enjoyed VIP tickets in the field bunker from Miracle Toyota’s Mike Murphy.
Murphy Auto Group’s mascot Leon the Lion fired up the crowd to show support for the team and responders.
The Davenport Patriots from the Mid Atlantic Youth Football and Cheer Conference were in attendance courtesy of Miracle Toyota.
The Guardians play their final game against the Arlington Renegades on Saturday, April 8 at 4 p.m.
Contact Miracle Toyota at 863-956-1123 to see how to win tickets to the game.