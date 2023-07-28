The Miss Highlands County Scholarship Pageant has been running its fourth annual “Christmas in July” food drive throughout the entire month of July.
It all started as, “an initiative to help pageant title holders to be more involved in a community service roll,” said Crystal Sutton-Bullington, the organization’s pageant director and queen coordinator.
Anyone can donate food at various locations in Highlands County. The program ends on July 31 with a closing food drive event held from 4-6 p.m. at the Publix Super Market located at the Southgate Shopping Center, 2848 U.S. 27 South, #107, Sebring. After the event, Bob McNeilley, director of Heartland Food Bank, and his team will collect the donations.
“For over a year now food insecurity has grown due to food shortages,” McNeilley said from the Heartland Food Bank. He walked over and pointed toward an empty shelf inside the warehouse. He continued to say, “Normally we have food back here. Right now we don’t. We just run out of food. That’s the sad part of our economy. We are not getting what we use to.”
The Heartland Food Bank depends on the community and businesses for donations.
“We have a lot of really good caring people in this community,” McNeilley said.
With the rising cost of transportation and with fuel prices higher than usual, donations from the community are increasingly important to keep the operation running. Last year, the Food Bank provided over a million meals.
“If it wasn’t for the food shortages, we would have done a million and a half last year,” McNeilley stated.
Food insecurity is important to the queens involved in the Miss Highlands County Scholarship Pageant Queens and their pageant director.
“I have a (relative) that is food insecure. It hits close to home for me,” Sutton-Bullington said. “I volunteered at schools throughout the years; in that you truly, truly see the need that families have. It is heart breaking to know that there are more kids that go without food. Teaming up with the Heartland Food Bank is the least we can do.”
To help combat food insecurity, donate non-perishable food items to the following drop off locations: Cut ‘N Up Salon, 116 N. Ridgewood Dr., Sebring; Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce, 202 Circle Park Dr., Sebring; Heartland Food Bank, 928 State Road 17 N., Sebring; Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, 400 S. Eucalyptus St., Sebring; Marmer Construction, Inc., 3321 U.S. 27 S., Sebring; The Perry Co. Boutique, 217 N. Main Ave., Lake Placid; and all the Sevigny & Associates Eye Care offices at 2315 U.S. 27 North, Avon Park, 363 U.S. 27 S., Sebring, and 27 U.S. 27 S., Lake Placid.
For more details on how to help Heartland Food Bank, call their office at 863-385-7885.