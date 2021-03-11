SEBRING — On Saturday, Feb. 27, moms from all over Highlands County flocked over to the Sebring Civic Center for the second annual year of Mom Prom. The event, which was from 7-11 p.m., sold general admission tickets at $35, VIP tables at $300 to $325 and sponsored tables for $450. The fundraiser supports Project Grad (a fully parent funded event) for the classes of 2021 and 2023 and was hosted by Betsy Canevari and Katie Wilson.
With last year’s Mom Prom being such a success, the duo searched for a bigger venue that could hold more people, but due to COVID-19 decided to operate the event at 50% capacity and the venue was spacious enough to accommodate social distancing. Though the crowd was smaller, that didn’t stop attendees from having a ball and showing their support.
“I think that with everything that happened, this was even more important to make sure that we had this event,” said Canevari. “I feel like so much has happened and people looked forward to this, especially moms, especially since we’ve been homebound last year, most of us with children.”
Canevari, who helps run her husband’s construction company, is the mother to a sophomore and Wilson, a trainer/recruiter for a realty company, is mother to a senior, with both students attending Lake Placid High School.
The mothers who were figuring out creative ways to help fundraise for these classes started Mom Prom last year after hearing from a friend who has been hosting a successful Mom Prom in Charleston over the past several years.
“My youngest graduates in nine years, so my goal is to have one of these every year to fundraise for each Project Grad, although my kids may not be in that class,” said Canevari.
This year’s event was themed “Rosé All Day” and there were added photo ops with pink-hinted decorations, including one in its own room, so that women could creatively take pictures. There was also an event photographer this year, Brandi Watford, from Okeechobee, capturing wonderful memories.
There was a cash bar that served a variety of beverages, including a very popular new addition called Malibu Breeze (that seems to have sold out a couple hours into the night). Canevari joked that it was very delightful but packed a big punch.
Heartland National Bank donated bottled water for the evening to make sure party goers stayed hydrated throughout the night. And of course, there was the anticipated El Ranchito-Antojitos Mexicanos mobile kitchen serving up delicious Mexican staples and keeping attendees energized; as well as a small dessert table inside adorned with bite sized treats.
This year’s music was provided by GNr Entertainment and, as always, DJ Benjamin Rose did not disappoint. With his booth decked out coloring the room in neon strobes and Rose artfully using the turntable, he had the women busting out their best moves.
The most joyous part of the night were the ladies who attended. Some came dressed in glorious prom gowns, others had sequenced dresses and there were even some clad in 80s prom attire to relive a once memorable night in their lives. Throughout the night they announced winners of raffles, but the real winner was Brooke Foster, who was crowned this years Prom Queen.
The second year of Mom Prom raised a little over $6,000 before expenses.
“We didn’t have the crowd we had last year, which was expected, we’re happy we can still host something to help the senior class” said Wilson. “We are able to contribute to their Grad Night and whatever they choose to do for Grad Night. And that’s important, because I feel like they deserve to have some big celebration, right? After all this hard work, and then have everything just taken away because of COVID. So it’s nice that we can kind of give back and let them have one special night”.
The moms of Highlands County certainly helped make that a reality with their contributions and will continue to provide that every year there is a Mom Prom.