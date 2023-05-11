With Mother’s Day just around the corner, it’s a great time to think about all the moms out there, human and otherwise.
The maternal instinct is strong in many of Florida’s creatures, with species including alligators, eagles, opossums and manatees dedicating months and even years to caring for their young.
The American alligator, despite its fierce, rather brutal, reputation, is all about family. Typically in June, alligator moms build mounds of muddy vegetation for their nests, which then use the sun to incubate the eggs buried within the mound. Unlike turtles, alligator moms do not leave the occupants of their nests to fend for themselves. Instead, the mothers stand watch, prepared to attack anything from a raccoon to a human that gets too close.
After baby alligators hatch, they are gently carried in their mothers’ toothy mouths to water, where they are then under their moms’ watchful eye for not just weeks or months, but up to two years, when the young reptiles are big enough to venture out on their own.
Another species with dedication to family is the American bald eagle. The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, operated by Dick Pritchett Real Estate in Fort Myers, provides viewers real-time footage of eagles at a large nest on the Pritchett property.
Begun over a decade ago to follow a pair of eagles the Pritchett family had seen for years, the eagle cam blew up on social media as people from around the world began watching eagles Ozzie and Harriet as they raised their young each year.
Eagles, which can live up to 28 years in the wild, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, build and return to their huge nests annually. One nest on the Kennedy Space Center property is often described as “the size of a VW Bug” by KSC tour bus operators. Typically hatched in late winter/early spring, eaglets will stay with their parents for several weeks before they’re ready for independence.
Sadly, Ozzie the eagle was injured and died a few years ago, and to the dismay of watchers, Harriet disappeared this year while she and her new mate were raising two eaglets. Harriet was known for fiercely protecting her young from owls and other threats, and for always providing for her family. After her disappearance, her mate raised the eaglets by himself over the past few months, surely earning him recognition for next month’s Father’s Day.
View the eagle cam at https://dickpritchettrealestate.com/southwest-florida-eagle-cam.
Another wild mom has her own way of caring for – and carrying – her babies. As North America’s only marsupial, the opossum has more in common with an Australian kangaroo than any U.S. mammal, as the young are carried in their mother’s pouch after she gives birth. The short-lived creature typically has two litters each year, with the young off and running about four months after they’re born.
Baby opossums are so tiny at birth that 20 could fit in a teaspoon, according to the Opossum Society of the United States. They typically stay in their mother’s pouch, where they can nurse and grow, almost three months. Then, their mother continues to care for them by letting them cling to her back as she moseys around seeking food and shelter.
Another, much larger mammal that also allows its young to rest on top of it is the Florida manatee. Unlike the opossum’s roughly two-week gestation period, a mama manatee will be pregnant for about 13 months before delivering, typically, one calf.
Like alligators, young manatees often stay with their mothers up to two years, receiving food, protection and behavioral lessons before embarking on their own into the waterways of Florida. Manatees are protected by federal and state laws and, while they can get as big as 13 feet and weigh over 3,000 pounds, are vulnerable to hazards including boat collision.
Mother manatees and their calves can often be seen in the waterways of Blue Spring State Park near Orange City, as well as at Sea World in Orlando, where both permanent residents and rescued, rehabilitating manatees live.
To all the moms – feathered, furry or otherwise, happy Mother’s Day!