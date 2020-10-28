Join the fun Oct. 31 for the City of Tavares annual Monster Splash Seaplane Fly-In. Whether you’re a pilot, aviation enthusiast or simply curious about amphibious aircraft, the event will have something for you. Seaplanes fly in from all over Central Florida to participate in flying competitions, including the crowd favorite “Pumpkin Drop” contest.
Seaplanes will begin arriving around 9 a.m. Kids pumpkin decorating kits are available at the Information Tent from 10 a.m.–noon, while supplies last. Flying contests are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., and the Pilot/Spectator Meet & Greet will run noon to 2 p.m. Bring a chair or blanket and pick a spot along the shoreline of beautiful Wooton Park.