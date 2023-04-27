Aktion Club member Ralph Meyers, left, works with Nu-Hope Elder Care Services staff member Donna Lyles at the Coffee News of FLA Putting Contest at Nu-Hope’s Golf Tourney. Nu-Hope staff member Dwight Knighton, right, helped with the event as well. Golfers paid for a chance to putt the ball between the Coffee Man’s legs to win prizes.
These Aktion Club of Highlands County members take a break Saturday afternoon at the Avon Park Rotary Club’s Bluegrass and Blueberry Festival to pose for a picture before they tore down the tent behind them.
Aktion Club member Butch Riley, right, orders his hot dog dinner from the ladies working in the concession stand at the South Florida State College’s baseball field. SFSC treated the Aktion Club to a free meal.
Aktion Club members Tim Brown, left, and Christopher Villone break down tables at the Bluegrass and Blueberry Festival.
ALL PHOTOS BY CINDY MARSHALL/STAFF
Eva Monk, from left, Anna Solis and Samara Chandler work with the Aktion Club to line up trash cans from the Bluegrass and Blueberry Festival.
Garrett Knowls slid into home plate Friday night after running around the bases after the South Florida State College’s baseball game. SFSC players cheered him on as he came in safe.
Aktion Club member Butch Riley, right, orders his hot dog dinner from the ladies working in the concession stand at the South Florida State College’s baseball field. SFSC treated the Aktion Club to a free meal.
Jimmy Phipps, of Avon Park, gives a thumbs up as he enjoys watching the Panthers play baseball.
Aktion Club President Beth Horn shows off the baseball that she tossed out for the first pitch of the Panther’s game. She got to keep the ball as a souvenir.
This golfer tries to putt the ball through the Coffee News Man’s legs to land in the hole in this putting contest at the Nu-Hope Golf Tourney. Unfortunately, he did not make it but others did.
Jack Garnett collects the money for raffle tickets that he sold at the Nu-Hope Golf Tourney. He was the top salesman.