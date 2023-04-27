Avon Park High School juniors, and members of the Interact Club, Dorian Taylor, left, and Jaret King work hard to prepare the barbecue chicken dinner boxes for the festival. Meals were sold to benefit the Rotary Club of Avon Park.
Crowds flock around the many vendor booths at the Avon Park Rotary Bluegrass and Blueberry Festival in Avon Park. The Rotary reported that this was one of the largest festivals that they have done since they started it 12 years ago.
ALL PHOTOS BY SHARON WEATHERHEAD/CORRESPONDENT
Roni Mosley, dressed in festive colors, enjoys her blueberry lemonade at the festival.
Pat Meloy, left, and Judy Brilhante take a break from the heat with some blueberry ice cream.
Highway 41 South Band entertains a crowd of hundreds of people in the shaded area of Donaldson Park with Lake Verona in the background.
Kendyll Tolhurst, 7, waits patiently to go back to the kid’s playground area.
Nestor Gonzalez holds Jonah Jacobson while listening to the music of Highway 41 South.
Friends relax under the shade trees in Donaldson Park as they listen to the music of Highway 41 South.
People line up for some snacks from the food trucks sitting on Main Street near the festival.
