More fairy pics May 4, 2023 29 min ago Loretta Dewitt creates a costume for her Ken doll. He is going to be the King of the Fairy and Mermaid Kingdom. ALL PHOTOS BY SHARON WEATHERHEAD/CORRESPONDENT Loretta Dewitt holds the Barbie doll wearing the dress she made out of a green handkerchief that a friend gave to her. The handkerchief is more than 100 years old. This Fantasy Tree was created by using tree branches Loretta Dewitt received from a friend. She used natural grass and polished rocks to complete the design. LuAnn Bee, left, helps Cookie Schwebel model with her costume and veils. This is a baby fairy. Her seat and the garden underneath her are all made of various recycled materials to create a fantasy setting. Loretta Dewitt explains how she created her Ocean-themed Fairy Barbie display. ALL PHOTOS BY SHARON WEATHERHEAD/CORRESPONDENT Cookie Schwebel, left, shows off her sparkly shoes and veil to Loretta Dewitt. Loretta Dewitt creates decorated female mannequin head such as this. A beauty school that Dewitt used to frequent saved all their extra heads for her to use in her studio for crafting.