more heritage pics Apr 20, 2023 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Historically informative tours were given in the house of the Pearce Homestead. ALL PHOTOS BY JESSICA SWAFFORD/CORRESPONDENT Jim Sawgrass from the Florida Muskogee Creek Tribe educated visitors on the history of Florida Native Americans. John Henwood, of Two Fast Cats Design, shows a customer some of his jewelry. He also does photography. Lynne Reinhardt sews washable shopping bags to recycle for the benefit of the Humane Society of Highlands County. Members of the Royal Chessmen Team, Brass Bottom Bette threatens Silken Rose with a sword. ALL PHOTOS BY JESSICA SWAFFORD/CORRESPONDENT The Mount Dew Cloggers, from left, Sylvia Moore, Nancy Goodwin, Gabi Nyhan and Lori Tant demonstrate their clogging techniques to spectators. Tommy Brandt entertains the crowd with live music. Tractors gave rides on the Trolly Trail around the estate. Xavier Alvaez is a member of the Royal Chessmen, a non profit organization that teaches about Florida history. He was on hand to entertain crowds at the Heritage Festival. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you