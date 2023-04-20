Pastor Tom Finneran, the executive director of the Church Service Center in Avon Park, leads everyone in prayer and a brief message each day before they start their volunteer work to feed the community.
Church Service Center Assistant Director Dawn Pisarski, left, works with volunteers on the paperwork needed to get food boxes ready for distribution. There is always a need for more volunteers to help in this area.
Pastor Tom Finneran, the executive director of the Church Service Center in Avon Park, leads everyone in prayer and a brief message each day before they start their volunteer work to feed the community.
ALL PHOTOS BY CINDY MARSHALL/STAFF
Church Service Center volunteer Frank Lora loads up food into a van.
Troy McCullough, of Avon Park, sorts the drinks to go into the food distribution boxes. He has been volunteering at the Church Service Center for a little more than two years.
Carlos Rivera, of Sebring, moves boxes of oranges to get them ready to hand out to the needy. He has been a volunteer at the Church Service Center for two years.
Maria Heaston, right, and Florestela Reyes, both of Avon Park, sort and tag clothes at the Church Service Center. These items are given out free to those in need.
Rudy Angermeier, left, and Marcos Aguilar, sack up the canned goods for the food distribution day.
Jo Lower, of Avon Park, sorts clothing to give out to those in need.
Church Service Center Assistant Director Dawn Pisarski, left, works with volunteers on the paperwork needed to get food boxes ready for distribution. There is always a need for more volunteers to help in this area.