Michelle Young, introduces Tressie the puppet to Jaun Michael Harney, 3, of Frostproof, on Wednesday night at the First Baptist Church of Frostproof. He is holding Tallulah the puppet who was in the show. He is the son of Michael and Karina Harney, who are originally from Nicaragua.
Michelle Young shows the material that she will have to sew on the goat’s nose to repair the puppet for the Christmas Puppet Show on the Circle in Sebring. She said she may eventually may have to replace all the material since it is so fragile due to aging.
Behind the scenes, Harley Jones, left, and Michelle Young go over their script before the children arrive to watch their puppet show. They did a different show each night last week during Vacation Bible School at First Baptist Church of Frostproof.
Harley Jones tries to figure out how to attach a rooster’s comb to the top of her puppet’s head as Michelle Young watches. They worked behind their stage curtain to prepare for the show before the kids arrived.
Tallulah, left, tries to talk sense into Tressie during the puppet show done Wednesday night at a Vacation Bible School in Frostproof.
Harley Jones giggles as she stares into the eyes of her puppet Venus. Her puppet was made by Michele Young.
Michelle Young admires her mother’s original puppets, at left, Trudy Patootie, Grandpa and Butch. These puppets were made by her mom in the 1970s.
Michelle Young crumbles some dried leaves on her puppet Tressie. It was an effect to make it look like her puppet rolled down a hill.
Harley Jones, left, tests her microphone to make sure it is working properly for the show. Melba Taylor, in back, is the sound technician for the church who helps with the show.