More resurrection pics Apr 13, 2023 1 hr ago Paxton Brooks places prayer flowers on a wooden cross. ALL PHOTOS BY ANDRES LABRADA Dustin Woods preaches to the crowd attending the Resurrection at the Raceway in Sebring Rose Jackson of Grace Bible Church attends the service. Dennis and Amy Bernie, of Grace Bible Church in Sebring, pray during the service. Diontre Luis enjoys coloring while attending the Resurrection at the Raceway event.