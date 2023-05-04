Anna Eble, a Sebring resident who became a member of the St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church’s Sewing Ministry, turns a pillow case into a dress. She joined the group, “because, the Lord sent me here.”
“Busy” is the word of the day last Tuesday during St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church’s Sewing Ministry. The women completed sewing, ironing and folding dresses to be shipped to Honduras.
Barbara McCarthy snips some trim for one of the many dresses made by the Sewing Ministry. McCarthy was one of the organizers of the sewing group.
Carole Cook displays a dress showing how a little ingenuity can create a colorful garment.
ALL PHOTOS BY TOM MEISENHEIMER/CORRESPONDENT
Ladies in the Sewing Ministry enjoy a Javanese luncheon. Ann Schirtz introduced the idea to the group.
Mary Nauman, left, adds colorful fabric to a pillow case while Laurie Glover, right, and Wilma Injasoulian work together to sew an elastic tie on a dress.
Ellen Williams, right, shows Connie Gravina the technique to cut arm holes in the pillow cases soon to become colorful dresses for young girls.
Carole Cook, from left, Linda Anderson and Ellen Williams tie bows for the pillow case dresses.
Marlene Canfield irons one of the pillow case dresses.