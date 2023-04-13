More soda fest pics Apr 13, 2023 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kids enjoy the suds generated by the Bubble Truck at the Sebring Soda Festival on Friday and Saturday in downtown Sebring. It made it fun for everyone. ALL PHOTOS BY ANDRES LABRADA/CORRESPONDENT Trinity Fine, from left, Jacob Hicks and Clarissa Smith Easter wait for the Tim Charron Band to perform. ALL PHOTOS BY ANDRES LABRADA/CORRESPONDENT A stilt walker entertainer creates air bubbles as children gather around. Food vendors serve up a variety of drinks and items for festival participants to enjoy. Kaliee Durkin from the Highlands Community Church hands out samples of soda. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Photo #3 Herb Sommers of Turn 2 Brewing Company at the festival with their own brewed sodas served on tap. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you