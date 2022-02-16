The Kiwanis Club of South Lake (KCOSL), in partnership with the Pinecrest Lakes High School Key Club, provided free temporary tattoos and coloring pages at the First Friday Food Truck event this past Feb.4.
We were thrilled to see so many of our neighbors and to bring smiles to the faces of the children we served! In addition, we had copies of our coloring and activity book, Colorful Clermont... a journey through time. KCOSL partnered with the Clermont Historic Village to create the book.
Our hope is that while children are having fun coloring the pages and solving the puzzles, they will also be learning about our beautiful city.
WHERE TO GET THE COLORING BOOK
For a copy of the book, visit the Clermont Historic Village Museum, 490 West Ave., which is open on weekends, or visit the Sunshine Book Co., 647 Lake Ave.
ABOUT KIWANIS INTERNATIONAL
Kiwanis International is a global organization dedicated to improving the lives of children. Our club provides support to many local programs and charities. While not required, your support, in the form of a donation would be greatly appreciated. For more information: www.kcosl.org
Jennifer Ganley is the vice president of the Kiwanis Club of South Lake. She may be reached at jganley1228@yahoo.com