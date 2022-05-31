AVON PARK — God, family, Avon Park, Red Devils. To sum up the life of Mort Jackson, the athletic director for Avon Park High School the past 19 years and who officially retired Friday after 38 years at Avon Park High School, in 500 words would be impossibility and would not do justice, but those four words are a good foundation to start.
Jackson started teaching and coaching at Avon Park High School in 1984 and coached the junior varsity baseball and football team the first few years.
Overall, after moving up to coaching Varisty, Jackson would coach baseball for 25 years and football off and on for 30 years.
One thing you find out quick in speaking to people about Jackson is that he is Avon Park Red Devil and Avon Park community to the core and Jackson himself was unabashed and unapologetic about it and not in a controversial manner.
He spoke of changes that happened in high school sports over the last five decades that have impacted eligibility and where student athletes can play.
Jackson admitted the grade point averages had an effect on high school sports, especially smaller schools, noting that they have not won a state championship in any sport since that happened.
“To be honest, that is not an excuse,” expounded Jackson. “If you come here and do right and act right and diligent, you can make a ‘C.’ It has to be a priority. You have all these kids that want to play in the NBA, NFL or MLB, but they are not willing to put in the time in the classroom. That is where discipline starts. You have to be disciplined enough to take those classes, make those grades, be willing to accept criticism and better yourself from it.
“The change in the kids has been the biggest thing for me, every now and then there will be a kid that stands out, keeping their grades, being respectful, doing what they need to do to represent the high school.
“Most people do not know what it takes to be a D1 athlete, the first thing is being a good student, very disciplined, work very hard, no matter the sport. There are thousands of kids who have the ability, only the ones that have the intelligence, make the grades and sacrifice make it to that level.”
“I think the statistic is that 70% of the kids that become ineligible never play sports again, and that is a problem,” stated Jackson. “They are some of the best athletes in the school, coaches have now instituted tutoring programs to keep kids eligible.”
Good years, bad years: Jackson pointed out, especially in smaller schools that a lot of it is just the ebb and flow of high school.
“You will have great talent come in two or three years in a row and then a few years without,” explained Jackson “Like when Wade Jackson came became head coach, he had a couple rough years but had three good groups of players come in and we had our best seasons since the 87-88 season. They bought into the program and, more importantly, they were all eligible.”
“Another issue is that there is no longer school loyalty like there use to be,” he said.
Now that players can move school to school.
“There is nothing in this world that would have made me go to Sebring, I would have stayed here and played on losing teams before that happened,” Jackson said. “That is not the case anymore, there is no pride in school or community, it is what is best for me, what can you do for me mentality.”
Though he has a die-hard Avon Park Red Devil mentality, it did not stop or hinder Jackson from helping people at other schools when asked.
An example of this is Whit Cornell, current dean at Avon Park High School and former baseball head coach.
“I had the opportunity to coach with him my first year out of college,” said Cornell. “He was instrumental in me getting the coaching position in DeSoto County. I could call him anytime and ask him questions, how to handle things and the protocols for certain things.
“When he retired from coaching baseball, it was an honor that he asked me to come to Avon Park to coach and take over the program. He was always supportive and let me run the program the way I wanted with no interference.
“Mort loves Avon Park. You can see how much he loves this school and community by how he lives his life around the school. He has the ability to relate to the coaches, having coached so long, but is also able to relate to the parents, having kids and family that he coached and played sports. He is also a hard working, does a lot of things behind the scenes.”
Current varsity football coach Lee Albritton, who also played for Jackson when he was in school, noted you learn a different side of Jackson when you are working for him and not one of his players.
“Amazing coach and amazing person, I have learned a lot from him both as a player and now a coach, it’s been fun,” Albritton said.
Albritton was initially brought on to be the defensive coordinator, but thrust into the head coaching position in an interim status when Head Coach Jerry Hudnell unexpectedly passed away.
Albritton recalled how Jackson took him on a golf cart ride and told him he had his back, he was there for him and anything he needed he would be there to help him out to even include coming back to coaching for a season.
“He told me to put my stamp on the program and do what is best for these kids,” added Albritton. “That is when we made that transition. He won’t set you up for failure, you make a decision, you live with the results and it’s part of learning and that is how he coached, too. He had things that you did his way, but he allowed you to learn from failure and mistakes, but either way he was going to be there to support you.”
Regrets, Jackson mentioned one and that was not waiting to become athletic director until he was done coaching baseball. For seven years he did both and stated that his teams did not get his best during those years.
His accomplishments, as Whit Cornell stated, “he is hard working and does a lot behind the scenes.”
Jackson said one of the things he is most proud of is seeing former players representing Avon Park, the Red Devils and giving back to the community.
“Looking back when they came through as kids and seeing them now being great young people, knowing that you had a part of that,” Jackson said. “There are a lot of kids that I am really proud of that I coached over the years, teaching them to be men and helping them cope with the world in which things are not given to you, but you have to work for.”
He also noted that there were a lot of volunteers who helped over the years, first with his father in building the outfield wall at Charles R. Head Field and those that help him with the building of the dugouts and other enhancements.
Proudest moment was being able to coach his son, Bo.
“Watching him play and grow up, get a scholarship and now he is back here giving back to the community as president of the Avon Park Dixie League,” he said. “It is nice to see people that you taught and coached are passing along that stuff and they’re doing the same thing, that is very rewarding.”
How does Jackson want to be remembered, in true Avon Park Red Devil fashion, he did not disappoint:
“Just someone who cared about the school. To me there is no other school, that is why I would never run for any board office, I only see one school. That does not mean that the others don’t matter, they just don’t matter to me. Avon Park is all that matters to me. I was born here, raised here, went to all Avon Park schools and lived here my whole life.”