Colorful personally designed ink pens were a hot item last Saturday being assembled by two 10-year-old entrepreneurs in Sebring.
Desi McIntyre and Raelin Corcoran, both 10, had their wares on display on a nicely covered table sitting in front of Sweetwater Coffee Shop along Ridgewood Drive in Sebring on Saturday during the “Sippin’ On The Circle” Craft Beer Festival. Desi and her mother Candice designed the concept of DC Pens & Creations. Desi’s best friend, Raelin, joined the team to help make their dream a reality.
“Desi and I started the business,” Candice said. “The whole plan was a mommy/daughter small business.”
“This is our first vending thing,” Desi said. “We announced it and then people stopped by.”
Desi also said that some people came by to pick up their orders that they had placed beforehand.
The pens are refillable and they sell the ink pen refills. Ink comes in red, blue and black.
In addition to creating personal ink pens, they design wine corks, keychains and other items. All items sell for $10 each and can be paid with cash or they have electronic payment methods available.
“These ink pens are good gifts for teachers at the end of the school year,” Desi said as she pointed to ink pens topped with an apple.
Desi demonstrated true salesmanship as she talked about her products and said, “Who doesn’t use pens?”
Full of enthusiasm, both girls quickly demonstrated how to assemble an ink pen right there on the spot. An ink pen base was selected, then they slid some colorful beads down a rod and topped it off with a fun creative piece. The top pieces included various characters such as Mickey Mouse and Hello Kitty, animals such as cows, pigs, dogs, etc. and objects like cactus, sports balls, hearts, flowers, etc.
“Our school items are popular,” Desi said. “We can put coffee, Stitch on top. We even have graduation stuff here.”
They use the same assembly for creating wine corks. They also love making brightly colored key chains.
They publicize their business on Tik Tok and Facebook to their friends and family.
The girls have known each other for five years but really became close friends this past year. They attend Memorial Elementary School in Sebring and they are in the fourth grade.
The girls are both in cheerleading and use their income to pay for cheerleading competitions.
“I would like to keep the business and make it bigger,” Desi said.
To reach DC Pens & Creations, contact Candice Wells McIntyre on Facebook.