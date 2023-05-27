Gabby Petito’s mother Nichole Schmidt, wipes a tear from her face during a news conference on Nov. 3, 2022, in Salt Lake City. A letter written by Roberta Laundrie to her late son Brian Laundrie can be used by the attorney for Gabby Petito’s parents in preparation for their negligence lawsuit filed against Laundrie’s parents and their New York-based attorney in their high-profile case involving Petito’s death.