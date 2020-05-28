In accordance with Lake County guidelines and Florida Gov. DeSantis recommendations, Mount Dora Mayor Cathy Hoechst recently announced city updates on restaurant and store openings at limited capacity and with social distancing.
“You must continue to frequently sanitize your hands, and face masks are optional,” Hoechst said in a statement. “However, several establishments require them to be worn when inside. Please respect people’s decisions to wear or not wear a face mask.”
Future activities in Mount Dora include the intent to reopen the downtown Sunday morning Market on Sunday, June 7. Plans also continue for city’s 110th Birthday Celebration on July 3. The event was to have been in March, but the coronavirus pandemic changed everything. More details on upcoming events will be shared as plans take shape.
City Council meetings will continue to be held in the Community Building, as will board meetings for Planning and Zoning and all advisory boards for the near future. This allows for physical public participation, as well as the ability to call in, text or email submittals.
“We want our residents to participate in the process,” Hoechst said.