SEBRING — For a racecar driver on a winning streak, the next race can’t come soon enough. But while Dylan Murry and Jim Cox come into Friday’s IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge AdventHealth 120 on a two-race winning streak — it’s been quite a while since the two last raced.
“This is the longest I’ve gone without racing since I was 5 years old,” Murry said.
The last time Murry and Cox teamed up in the No. 35 Riley Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT4 was way back in January, when the pair joined forces with Jeroen Bleekemolen to win the season-opening four-hour BMW Endurance Challenge at Daytona.
The previous race for Murry and Cox was November’s Michelin IMSA SportsCar Encore at Sebring International Raceway — a four-hour race they also won.
When IMSA shutdown just before the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, Murry may have been unable to be behind the wheel as much as he would like, he was able to work on his fitness quite a bit.
“The two things I love doing are racing and fitness,” Murry said.
Murry was able to extend his cycling time to two- to three-hour rides and also focused on improving his nutrition, which should serve him for the notoriously rough Sebring track, along with some time to do a few home renovation projects.
There was a little bit of time in cars between testing and a recent ChampCar race at Daytona International Speedway, along with Murry entering several of the IMSA virtual races, Mid-Ohio and Road America.
“It’s different in a way, but it does help you stay comfortable in the car,” he said.
But there’s no place he’d rather be than behind the wheel of the No. 35 Riley Motorsports GT4. There will be six of the Mercedes-AMG GT4s entered in the race, but Murry said the different teams pretty much keep to themselves.
“When we’re out at the track they’re our competition,” he said.
The one Mercedes-AMG team they do share information with is the No. 74 Riley Motorsports team which competes in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s GTD class, who also came away with a class victory in November in Sebring.
Mercedes-AMG had a strong showing at Daytona in January, running 1-2-3, but Murry knows there are too many talented teams and manufacturers to take anything for granted in the always competitive Michelin Pilot Challenge. The series, which was designed as a feeder series for the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, sees plenty of drivers who jump up-and-down the IMSA ladder, with several previous 12 Hours of Sebring winners in the field for Friday’s Pilot Challenge race.
“It’s very tough competition,” Murry said.
The safety aspects put into place for the weekend will give the race a different feel and Murry said the entire Riley Sports team has been great about wearing masks and keeping a safe distance from each other.
“It’s going to different,” Murry said. “I’ll miss the fans.”
While Murry would love the opportunity to race in the WeatherTech series down the road, the only thing he’s focusing on right now is Friday’s AdventHealth 120 and keeping Riley Motorsports on top of the championship standings.
“Wynn’s has really helped us at Riley Motorsports a lot,” Murry said. “They make amazing products and I can’t wait to get back on the track in Sebring.”